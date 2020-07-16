Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN) expands its partnership with Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) under which the latter will provide development, manufacturing and commercialization services for lenzilumab, Humanigen’s proprietary Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody.

To date, CTLT has provided early-stage development and clinical cGMP drug substance manufacturing services for lenzilumab at its Madison, WI site. Under the expanded deal, it will supply product for HGEN's Phase 3 COVID-19 study.

A month ago, HGEN announced encouraging data from the first clinical use of lenzilumab in 12 COVID-19 patients.