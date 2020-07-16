CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) reaches a forbearance agreement with holders representing more than 50% of its operating partnership's 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026 until July 22.

Also extends forbearance agreement on 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and on its bank credit agreement to July 22.

Continues to negotiate with its debt holders.

If any of the 2023 notes, 2026 notes, or credit agreement were accelerated, it would trigger a default event under the operating partnership's 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024, which could lead to the acceleration of all amounts due under those notes.

CBL has skipped an $18.6M interest payment due June 15 on the 2026 notes and an $11.8M interest payment on the 2023 notes.