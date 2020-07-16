Alphabet targets raised on earnings optimism

Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) upcoming earnings are "likely to mark the trough" in Y/Y growth, says SunTrust while hiking the price target from $1,550 to $1,805.

The firm expects "material improvement in Search ad spend from the March lows" and throughout Q2.

SunTrust says visibility into the recovery's pace is still "murky" but sees Alphabet emerging stronger on the other side, driven by the dominance of YouTube, Google, and the ad business.

Stifel lifts its Alphabet target from $1,400 to $1,550, citing a positive long-term view of the company, which could catch a tailwind from the likely "prolonged period of low interest rates."

Alphabet is expected to report earnings later this month. Consensus estimates see $37.1B in revenue and $8.15 EPS.