The pandemic has shifted the coffee world around with offices closed and dine-in coffee cafes only a fond memory.

"We are concerned the sharp move to at home coffee may prove somewhat sticky. Nielsen data shows K-Cup volumes up low double digits for May and June after a 28% increase in March (and vs. mid-single digit 2019 growth)," notes Bank of America. The firm says packaged coffee sales is also still trending positive after a big 31% jump in March off of pantry loading.

A consumer shift of coffee dollars to home consumption beyond the near term sets up well for J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and perhaps not as well for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Costa Coffee (NYSE:KO), Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR) and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Global coffee consumption is forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fall this year for the first time since 2011.