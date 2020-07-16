Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK:RLFTF) and its U.S. partner NeuroRx announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee has reviewed the findings in the first 30 patients treated in the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials of RLF-100 (Aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.

At the committee’s recommendation, the primary endpoint is changed to “alive and free of respiratory failure at 7-10 days” from mortality at 28 days. This change in primary endpoint was driven by the general decrease in mortality with advances in treatment for Critical COVID-19 and by initial observations in the clinical trial.

RLF-100 is a synthetic form of the human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide which reduces inflammation in the lungs and protects the alveolar type II cells.

