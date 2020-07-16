Instagram's (NASDAQ:FB) Reels feature will launch in the U.S., U.K., Japan, Mexico and more than 50 other countries in the coming weeks, according to NBC News sources.

Reels lets Instagram users record 15-second videos with music and audio clips. The clips can be shared through Stories, DMs, or a section of the Explorer tab called Top Reels.

Reels had a soft launch last year in Brazil, France, and Germany. Facebook recently began testing the feature in India.

Related: Earlier this month, Facebook shuttered its TikTok-esque (BDNCE) app Lasso after two years of existence.