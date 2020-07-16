Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) has entered into a share exchange agreement with Joy Rich Enterprises Limited.

Pursuant to the agreement, FTFT to acquire 90% of the shares of Nice Talent Asset Management Limited (NTAM).

NTAM is a Hong Kong-based asset management company, from Joy Rich.

The deal is valued at ~HK$54M (about ~$6.966M). 40% of the deal amount shall be paid in shares of common stock of the Company on the closing date and the remaining 60% shall be paid based on achievement of certain EBIT goals by NTAM in 2020 and 2021.

FTFT had previously announced its intention to buy the stake in (NTAM).