Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales fell 51.4% in Europe during Q2, although the automaker held on to its 7.1% market share.
Passenger car sales were down 56.0% during the quarter and commercial vehicles sales were off 40.0%. The top-selling models in Europe during the quarter were the Focus (30.7K), Fiesta (26.0K) and Transit Custom (21.4K).
Ford sales summary: "The new Ford Puma and Kuga are off to a great start with Hybrid derivatives making up more than 50% of total sales. In Q3 we will continue our drive to electrify the Ford range with the launch of our new Fiesta and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models."
Shares of Ford are down 1.19% premarket to $6.66.