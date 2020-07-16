Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales fell 51.4% in Europe during Q2, although the automaker held on to its 7.1% market share.

Passenger car sales were down 56.0% during the quarter and commercial vehicles sales were off 40.0%. The top-selling models in Europe during the quarter were the Focus (30.7K), Fiesta (26.0K) and Transit Custom (21.4K).

Ford sales summary: "The new Ford Puma and Kuga are off to a great start with Hybrid derivatives making up more than 50% of total sales. In Q3 we will continue our drive to electrify the Ford range with the launch of our new Fiesta and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models."