Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Strategic Partners secondary and fund solutions business holds its final close on $1.9B for Strategic Partners Real Estate VII LP and its related committed program vehicles.

"This fundraise reflects the strong relationships we have built with our limited partners over the past two decades," said Verdun Perry, senior managing director and global head of Strategic Partners.

Strategic Partners Real Estate's portfolios hold interests in more than 4,500 assets held by more than 420 underlying real estate funds.

The unit had its final close of more than $11B for Strategic Partners VIII LP about a year ago.