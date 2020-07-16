Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has filed the ENVASARC study protocol with the FDA as part of its IND application. The application cross references the open envafolimab IND maintained by company's corporate partners 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology.

The Agency previously agreed with Tracon’s proposals regarding key elements of the trial evaluating envafolimab in the soft tissue sarcoma subtypes.

The trial will enroll a total of 160 subjects, 80 into cohort A (single-agent envafolimab) and 80 in cohort B [envafolimab and Bristol Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab)].

The primary endpoint will be objective response rate.