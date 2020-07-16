Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates June catastrophe losses at $204M pretax or $161M after-tax.

The losses are comprised of 10 events at an estimated cost of $181M pretax ($143M after-tax), plus unfavorable prior period reserve re-estimates.

Three severe wind and hail events primarily impacting Texas, Pennsylvania, and Alberta, Canada, accounted for about half of the June estimated catastrophe losses.

For the quarter, Allstate estimates catastrophe losses of $1.19B pretax or $937M after-tax. The company had previously estimated catastrophe losses of $350M pretax for May and $632M pretax for April.