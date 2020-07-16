Retail sales topped expectations for June with a 7.5% increase from May. The June tally was also up 1.6% from a year ago after gas and auto-related sales were stripped out.

Categories that performed strong during the month included building material and garden (+17.3% Y/Y), grocery stores (+11.7%), sporting goods stores (+20.6%) and nonstore retailers (+23.5%). Companies that are likely a part of those strong sales include Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Laggards during the month included electronics stores (-12.7% Y/Y), health & personal care stores (-5.7%), department stores (-10.6%) and furniture/home furnishing stores (-3.5%). Those numbers don't look particularly great for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Macy's (NYSE:M), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH).

Even with large parts of retail opening back up during the month, the still-sizzling pace of e-commerce sales could be an indication that consumer buying habits have shifted even more dramatically (and more permanently?) away from the malls to the couch.

