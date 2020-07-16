Canderel, U.K. and France's well-recognized brand of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) +1.99% PM, plans to launch its line of Canderel Chocolate through impulse and e-commerce channels in July.

It is expected to be distributed in France through leading retailers including Carrefour, Casino, and Leclerc accounting for more than 50% of potential weighted distribution.

In mid-2019, the company's launch of Pure Via Jam line was received well with consumers leading to capturing a market share of ~70% in the natural sweeteners segment year-to-date in France.

Both Canderel and Pure Via have garnered significant market penetration in the past three months, thereby which its other brand Merisant sales have also been on the rise in all European markets.