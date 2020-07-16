Joining the chorus of firms praising Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 5G iPhone tailwind, Canaccord Genuity raises the company's price target from $310 to $444.

The firm says Apple's positioning to "benefit from the long-term 5G investment cycle" will support results in 2021.

Growth in Apple's installed base will also drive ecosystem services and hardware sales benefits, writes the firm.

Canaccord expects Services revenue to outpace Apple's total growth.

Canaccord maintains a Buy rating on Apple.

Apple shares are down 1.3% pre-market to $385.76 as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on tech.

Yesterday, BofA cited the 5G iPhones as it raised Apple's target to $410.