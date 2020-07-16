Sports enthusiasts can join Formula 1's Paddock Club virtually through Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) under their new digital partnership.

Zoom has partnered with Formula 1 to deliver live sporting experience for guests, including live updates and insight from legends of the paddock; It will provide an exclusive experience throughout the eight-race European season.

The deal comes ahead of F1 ARAMCO MAGYAR NAGYDÍJ 2020 Budapest, while the scope of expansion is being looked at for offerings to F1 global partners and teams.