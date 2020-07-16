Cowen analyst Andrew Charles is out with his first take on the earnings report from Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

"We are encouraged by stable U.S. sales from May to June relative to what we believe to be heavy deceleration for national quick service pizza peers. We are surprised by the retirement of CFO Jeff Lawrence, 46, who has played a large role in the company's success over his 5 year tenure. We continue to believe DPZ's U.S. business is likely to outperform in a slower reopening backdrop."

Charles notes the company made nice progress with store openings during Q2 despite the pandemic disruption.

Shares of Domino's are down 0.44% premarket to $411.20.

