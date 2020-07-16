The SPDR Communication Services Sector ETF (XLC, -0.9% ) is slumping premarket as the Twitter hack and a Disney downgrade weigh on sentiment.

S.G. Cowen cut Disney (DIS, -2.6% ) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered its price target to $97 from $101 per share, predicting the theme park and movie businesses would take longer to recover than anticipated.

Theme parks, located in current COVID hotspots California and Florida, won’t return to fiscal 2019 profit until 2021, while U.S. movie theaters will be mostly closed until 2021, Cowen analyst Doug Creutz predicted.

Creutz said “at best, heavy capacity constraints” on Disney World “will prevail until at least mid-2021” and “there is a meaningful probability that the park could be forced to close again,” while “Disneyland remains closed and we expect that to persist due to California's more cautious approach in dealing with the virus."

Twitter (TWTR, -4.2% ) is slumping after the hack of high-profile accounts, which, while not particularly successful as a scam to get Bitcoin, exposed a huge vulnerability. It’s still unclear how much private information was compromised and hackers could have tweeted misinformation during market hours that would’ve had a profound effect on asset prices.

Facebook (FB, -1.2% ) also weighed after Europe's top court invalidated the "Privacy Shield," an EU-U.S. framework used to transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

XLC has outperformed the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the recovery rally, up about 21% vs. 16% in the last three months. But it hasn’t really broken away and stumbled of late, despite boasting Fab 5 members Facebook and Alphabet (GOOGL -1.2% ) as its top 2 holdings. Facebook’s boycott swoon hindered progress and it has underperformed the SPY slightly in the last month.

The ETF is above its major moving averages, though, and there is a strong upward slope for the 50-day SMA, which currently stands at $54.28.

Sector Watch

Home on the historical range?

Carnival (CCL, -5.6% ) said last week when it reported quarterly results that 2021 bookings were within “historical ranges”. While exceedingly vague, shares rose after the release, despite confirmation of terrible pandemic numbers.

The phrase looks like it’s been adopted by the rest of the industry. Norwegian (NCLH, -8.8% ) said today its “overall booked position and pricing for 2021 is within historical ranges, including bookings made with future cruise credits” (emphasis added). Again, there’s no indication of what that range might be, but there's confirmation again that many bookings for next year are pushed from canceled cruises this year.

Norwegian said its “operations may be suspended beyond announced suspensions depending on the status of the CDC No Sail Order, the development of the COVID-19 outbreak, global travel restrictions and port availability and any additional voluntary suspensions we may determine appropriate. As a result, current booking data for 2020 may not be informative.”

But it does gets specific with monthly cash burn of $120M or $160M per month. It says it had $2.2B in cash and equivalents as of June 30.