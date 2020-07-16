3M's (NYSE:MMM) legal team has investigated more than 4,000 reports globally of suspected fraud, counterfeiting, and price gouging linked to those exploiting demand for critical 3M products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has filed 18 lawsuits in 10 U.S. states and Canada, winning 6 temporary restraining orders and 4 preliminary injunction orders from courts that halted defendants' unlawful actions.

Online, 3M successfully secured the removal of more than 7,000 websites with fraudulent or counterfeit product offerings and more than 10,000 false or deceptive social media posts to date.