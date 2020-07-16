Secoo -2.5% after Q1 results

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) reports Q1 GMV of $349.7M (+12.2% Y/Y), total no. of orders were 723K (+11.6% Y/Y).

No. of active customers increased 11.5% to 340K vs. 305K last year.

Total revenues was RMB1,005.2M vs. RMB1,175.4M last year, the drop is primarily attributable to a slowdown in demand of discretionary spending.

Gross profit was RMB160.6M, compared with RMB248.2M last year. The drop was mainly due to increase in discount on sales to boost customers’ willingness to purchase during the pandemic.

Loss from operations was RMB18.6M vs. income of RMB21.4M in Q1 2019.

Net loss of RMB42.5M vs. RMB15.8M prior.

EPS loss of RMB1.68

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB733.4M.

