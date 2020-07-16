"While the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to our industry and the markets we serve, we saw this as an opportunity to transform our business into a smaller but stronger company with potential for new growth and similar, if not better margins," ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) chairman, president&CEO commented.

It plans to expand its product range beyond its construction vertical and print segments

Post reconfiguring operations and cost structure, management estimates Q2 adjusted EBITDA of ~$10M and cash flow from operations is seen $20M+. Pandemic-reduced sales are seen at ~$63M.

Earnings are scheduled for August 4, 2020 after market close.