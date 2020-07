Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) discloses 203 of its 239 stores are back open again.

Total comparable net sales for FQ2 through July 14 were down 9.4% Y/Y to $101.8M. Comparable-store sales were down 5.1% for the same period. Comparable store sales from physical stores were down 37.4% for the period, while sales from e-commerce were up 165.9%.

As of July 15, Tilly's had a cash position of $151.6M.

Tilly's expects to post full results during the first week of September.

Shares of Tilly's are down 51.02% YTD.