EU antitrust watchdog probing voice assistants

The European Commission is seeking information from 400 companies to establish whether top voice assistants create market problems meriting antitrust investigations.

European Competition Commission Margrethe Vestager says the large amounts of user data involved could be used to hurt competition and smaller rivals.

Violators of the EU's antitrust rules can be fined up to 10% of their global turnover.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa, and Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) Assistant top the voice assistant market.

Last year, the EU fined Google $1.7B for its "abusive" online ad strategies, the tech giant's third billion-dollar fine from the region.

Last month, reports suggested the EU would soon launch a probe into Amazon's treatment of third-party seller data.

The Commission recently started investigating Apple's App Store practices for potential antitrust violations.