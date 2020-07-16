Seeking Alpha
Wanda and IMAX inflates partnership with 20-theatre agreement

About: IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Wanda Film Co., IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF) expanded their longstanding partnership with a 20-theatre agreement.

As per the deal, Wanda will upgrade to cutting-edge IMAX with Laser technology at ten of its top-grossing IMAX locations including Beijing CBD Wanda IMAX and Shanghai Wujiaochang Wanda IMAX and install ten IMAX systems at new locations throughout the country.

With this agreement, a total of 378 IMAX screens in China will now be in Wanda theatres across all tiered cities,  expanding IMAX's footprint to 985 screens in China overall.

