Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 1.5% lower premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at J.P. Morgan, from Overweight.

The firm points to a number of continuing headwinds and an "absence of visibility into a return to revenue growth" alongside ongoing macro uncertainty.

That includes the November elections: Observers need to "embed incremental headwinds to IT budgets as Enterprises look to cost discipline to mitigate earnings headwinds from a potentially higher corporate tax rate," analyst Samik Chatterjee writes.

The firm has a $50 price target vs. current $46.40.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.