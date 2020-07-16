"FLIR Agentase C2 spray quickly changes color on a surface if a chemical warfare agent such as VX or sarin is present," reads a press release."With faster and more targeted detection, military decontamination experts can locate trace levels of contamination and precisely mitigate the threat."

The company has been awarded a full-rate production option worth $21.8M for the product on an IDIQ contract with the U.S. Army.