Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) has contracted with Australia based Avance Clinical Pty Ltd to conduct a clinical trial of its proprietary drug candidate AT-301, to be administered by nasal spray.

AT-301 is intended for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients who have not yet exhibited symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization, potentially for at-home use to proactively reduce symptoms of COVID-19 and to slow the infection rate.

The Company also plans to conduct testing to determine if AT-301 can be used as a prophylaxis to prevent or mitigate SARS-CoV-2.

The study will enroll 32 healthy adult volunteers. Part A consists of two single-dose cohorts receiving either active therapy, AT-301B, or the placebo comparator AT-301A. Part B is a multiple dose arm with cohorts receiving either AT-301A or AT-301B for 14 days.

The primary objective is safety.

The trial should launch this quarter.