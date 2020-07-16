In order to further its expansion plans post 4P Therapeutics acquisition, Nutribrand (OTCQB:NTRB) agreed terms to acquire Pocono Coated Product's transdermal and health product manufacturing business.

Pocono is set to become the manufacturing subsidiary of Nutriband while 4P Therapeutics will maintain clinical development operations.

Both the facilities will be consolidated in order to expand on enhancing revenue stream opportunities and in-house product development.

This acquisition will include the simultaneous acquisition by Pocono of Active Intelligence kinesiology tape, a veteran-owned company, whose sports tape incorporates pain relieving active ingredients.