Market starts lower as tech malaise continues

Stocks open lower following yesterday's rotation-trade rally, with techs and megacaps still struggling and no other sectors stepping up.
The S&P is down 0.8%, the Dow is off 0.8% and the Nasdaq is sliding 1%.
Futures bounced amid a wave of news this morning, including economic data and more bank earnings, but were down 0.7% just before the open, right where they were 5 hours earlier.
The Fab 5 kick off the day down again. Amazon, off 0.7%, fell below $3,000 and is looking to avoid a fourth-straight session of losses.
Weekly jobless claims hold steady at 1.3M, indicating persistently high unemployment at a time of reopening measure rollbacks, although continuing claims dipped. Retail sales rose more than expected in June, but at a slower pace.
In commodities, crude oil futures (CL1:COM) are down 1% and gold futures are slipping 0.3%. Oil traders look more jittery about the prospects of economic and demand growth, so it's not surprising to see a dip on unchanged benefit claims.
SPY and AMZN (5 days)