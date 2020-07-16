Market starts lower as tech malaise continues

Stocks open lower following yesterday's rotation-trade rally, with techs and megacaps still struggling and no other sectors stepping up.

The S&P is down 0.8% , the Dow is off 0.8% and the Nasdaq is sliding 1% .

Futures bounced amid a wave of news this morning, including economic data and more bank earnings, but were down 0.7% just before the open, right where they were 5 hours earlier.

The Fab 5 kick off the day down again. Amazon, off 0.7% , fell below $3,000 and is looking to avoid a fourth-straight session of losses.

Weekly jobless claims hold steady at 1.3M, indicating persistently high unemployment at a time of reopening measure rollbacks, although continuing claims dipped. Retail sales rose more than expected in June, but at a slower pace.