Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -0.5% ) extends suspension of operations at Holt Complex, in effect since April 2. The Company suspended business activities at the Complex as part of its COVID-19 protocols.

More than 220 employees at Holt, from total 475, have been re- assigned or offered new roles within the organization.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO said "severance as best course for some employees. We will continue to review strategic options for the Holt Complex properties, including the potential for additional exploration activities in the area."