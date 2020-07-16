Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian made an appearance on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria (video).

Bastian says the company has reduced its cash burn rate from $100M a day to $27M a day in just three months by focusing on the cost side. Part of that cost reduction is with salaries. "We just are finishing up an early retirement program with our people here in the month of July. We've had over 17,000 of our people subscribe to it. That's 20 percent of our workforce voluntarily agreeing to retire. And on top of that, we've had monthly leaves of absence, unpaid leaves of absence," he notes.

He also doesn't promise too much on when he expects international demand to return for the airline, targeting next summer as a likely window to see routes open back up.