McEwen Mining (MUX -1.8% ) Q2 production down more than 50% Y/Y, was significantly impacted by temporary mine suspensions at all four of its operations, due to COVID-19 pandemic, along with operational issues at several mines.

Consolidated production was 15,700 (-57%) gold ounces and 359,400 (-58%) silver ounces, or 19,200 gold equivalent ounces (58%).

Following a return to work in April production was impacted due to lower than expected grade and development work completed.

San José produced 5,500 gold ounces and 358,700 silver ounces; although the mine was able to restart operations in late April, the operations remain below capacity due to government-imposed travel restrictions.

At Gold Bar in Nevada, throughout May and June, the mine only operated on day shift. Full operations on day and night shift are scheduled to start in August.

El Gallo in Mexico continues to produce from residual leaching of the heap leach pad, but COVID-19 continues to be a challenge in the state.

The company says development of the access to the Froome deposit is on track and has advanced 30% of the way to the orebody; plan is to reach the orebody in Q2 of 2021 and start production from Froome by the end of 2021.