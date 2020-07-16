JetBlue Airways' (JBLU -3.2% ) domestic network will be paired with American Airlines' (AAL -6.0% ) international route map under a strategic partnership between the companies to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast.

The partnership will see codeshare and loyalty benefits under the alliance agreement, which is to enhance each carrier’s offerings in New York and Boston.

The codeshare will introduce JetBlue customers to more than 60 new routes operated by American and American’s customers to more than 130 new routes operated by JetBlue.

American will also operate daily seasonal service to GIG beginning in winter 2021 during the peak summer travel period in Rio de Janeiro.

Further, JetBlue announces its decision of not joining oneworld or AA/IAG Atlantic joint business agreement and will continue with plans to independently launch and operate transatlantic flights to London in 2021.

