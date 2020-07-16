Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) expands its active ETF lineup with its 10th fixed income offering, Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD).

The new ETF seeks to provide a high level of current income while maintaining an average duration of less than a year and preserving capital. FLUD can also be used to pursue income while maintaining liquidity needs, the company said.

The ETF invests in investment-grade short maturity fixed income securities issued by governments and agencies, as well as corporate credit and securitized securities.

FLUD's net expense ratio is 0.15%.

“As a multi-sector fund, concentrated in financials-related industries, FLUD provides investors with diversification in the ultra-short investment category and seeks a higher yield potential than traditional cash investments, with limited additional risks,” said Patrick O'Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton.

Fixed income ETFs have been surging lately as investors turn to safer havens. Global fixed income ETFs' AUM increased 30% in the past 12 months ended June, according to BlackRock, which sees that figure swelling to $2T in 2024.