While shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) are down 3.2% with the broader market, a downgrade from Wolfe Research is not helping the situation.

Analyst Hunter Keay cuts his recommendation on the stock to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $149 PT, implying an 18% decrease from the current price of $182/share.

Concerned about demand for widebody aircraft, he believes Boeing will face more MAX cancellations, and also mentions risks for the 777X.

"The survival of the Boeing 737 MAX supply chain is at stake," writes Dhierin Bechai in a new Seeking Alpha article, Blow To Boeing 737 MAX Production.