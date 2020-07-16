Heartland Express (HTLD +3.4% ) reports Q2 operating revenue increase of 13.2% Y/Y to $160.9M.

Excluding fuel surcharge revenues, operating revenues increased 18.4% Y/Y, and increased sequentially last five quarters.

Operating ratio increased 490 bps to 84.5%, adj. operating ratio increased 640 bps to 83% whereas; net margin declined 380 bps to 11.9%.

At June 30, the Company had $82.5M in cash balances and no borrowings.

The Company has the ability to increase the available borrowing base by an additional $100M, subject to normal credit and lender approvals.

The average age of tractor fleet was 2.1 years and trailer fleet was 3.7 years at June 30.

The Company ended the past 12 months with a return on total assets of 7.1% and a 9.6% return on equity.

No shares were purchased during the quarter.

Outlook: The Company anticipates a total of ~$60-70M in net capex and gains on sale of revenue equipment of ~$8-9M in the remainder of 2020.

Previously: Heartland Express EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jul. 16 2020)