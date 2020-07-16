Not your grandaddy's depression: Builder confidence continues surge in July

July NAHB Housing Market Index: 72 vs. 60 consensus and 58 prior. The gauge had previously jumped a full 21 points in June.

The present single family home sales subindex rises to 79 from 63; future sales to 75 from 68.

Prospective buyers traffic rises to 58 from 43.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz: "Flight to the suburbs is real ... New home demand is improving in lower density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets and large metro exurbs, as people seek out larger homes and anticipate more flexibility for telework in the years ahead."