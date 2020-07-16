Miami-based startup airline, Global Crossing Airlines (OTCPK:JETMD) signed a letter of intent to purchase one A320-200 aircraft taking advantage of major airlines slowdown and lease Airbus sitting idle in southwestern U.S.

Separately, it has signed a deal to operate out of the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) and is exploring with the South Jersey Transportation Authority, owner and operator of ACY, the potential signing of a land lease agreement for new hangar development and maintenance facility at ACY.

In order to support the hotel and casino business in Atlantic City commencing in summer of 2021, Global Crossing seeks to operate scheduled charters into ACY from Toronto, Montreal and other U.S. cities.