Verizon Business (VZ +0.1% ) and IBM (IBM +0.2% ) are collaborating on 5G and edge computing.

Their work will combine Verizon's 5G and Multi-access Edge Compute technologies with IBM's expertise in AI, hybrid multicloud, edge computing, asset management and connected operations.

That targets edge computing needs from industrial enterprises, starting with mobile asset tracking and management.

But the goal in time is approaches that have been more challenging to date, including remote control robotics, near real-time cognitive video analysis and plant automation.

Initial solutions will leverage Verizon's wireless networks (including the 5G Ultra Wideband network) and MEC capabilities alongside its ThingSpace Internet of Things platform and Critical Asset Sensor, jointly offered with IBM's Maximo Monitor with IBM Watson and advanced analytics.