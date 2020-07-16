Citing recent field checks for the July quarter, Wedbush raises its Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $100 to $150, a 25% upside.

Analyst Daniel Ives says the checks show Zscaler holding up "extremely well" during the pandemic since the "company’s DNA plays right into the Remote access / work from home cloud theme serving a major need given the lockdowns globally."

ZS is seeing increased deal and pipeline generation, and the large deal flow is "holding up as well as any enterprise security vendor" that Wedbush covers.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Zscaler. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.