RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) gains 3.3% after the real estate data analytics company said it expects Q2 adjusted EPS, GAAP and adjusted revenue, and adjusted EBITDA to exceed the high end of its previous guidance ranges.

In its Q1 earnings release, RealPage expected Q2 revenue of $276M-$280M, GAAP EPS of break-even to 5 cents, adjusted EPS of 38 cents-42 cents, and adjusted EBITDA of $66M-$70M.

The average analyst estimate for Q2 revenue is $278M and for adjusted EPS is 40 cents.

