Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) Q2 overall production fell by 18% Y/Y, however as announced earlier, the firm said that it would maintain its full year guidance for all of its commodities except for coal.

Output of platinum, palladium, iron ore, coal and manganese all fell due to the restrictions on mining activity.

However, output of nickel and copper rose, helped by 38% increase in production at the firm’s copper mine in Collahuasi in Chile.

The most impacted commodity was Anglo’s diamond business. De Beers' production decreased by 54% year-on-year to 3.5M carats. Despite the drop, the firm maintains its full year guidance of 25m to 27m carats.

2020 production guidance for copper production is expected to be between 620,000 t and 670,000 t.

Platinum output is expected to be between 1.5M - 1.7M ounces, while palladium output is expected to be between 1M - 1.2M ounces.

Kumba Iron Ore's production guidance is between 37M - 39M tonnes, while Minas-Rio's guidance is between 22M - 24M tonnes.

Expects metallurgical coal production between 16M - 18M tonnes, while thermal coal production is expected to reach 21M tonnes.

Anglo also expects to produce between 42,000 - 44,000 tonnes of nickel