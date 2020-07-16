The Justice Dept. has approved a deal allowing Liberty Media (LBTYA -0.8% ) to boost its stake in iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to 50%, from a current position of about 5%.

IHeartMedia is up 13.6% to a two-week high.

Liberty has been seeking approval for months to boost its stake in iHeart, as the DOJ focused on whether such a deal involving the country's largest network of broadcast radio stations would be anticompetitive.

Liberty already holds a controlling stake in SiriusXM (and therefore Pandora), as well as a one-third stake in concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment.