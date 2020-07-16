Insteel Industries (IIIN -1.0% ) says Q3 results benefited from higher spreads between selling prices and raw material costs relative to the depressed level of the prior year; net earnings were $6.66M (+204.3% Y/Y).

Net sales decreased 3.4% Y/Y driven by an 11.7% decrease in average selling prices that was partially offset by a 9.5% increase in shipments.

Gross margin improved by 560 bps to 12.1%, due to the increase in spreads and higher shipments.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.29M, compared to $14.35M a year ago.

Insteel ended Q3 with $61.4M of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100M revolving credit facility.

Company says with the robust market conditions through Q3, they expect the fourth quarter to remain strong.

Company’s execution of plant closure and integration plans associated with the STM acquisition, remain on schedule.

Previously: Insteel EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (July 16)