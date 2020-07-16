Acutus Medical (AFIB) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $75M IPO.

The Carlsbad, CA-based medical tech company develops tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat a range of heart arrhythmias. Its current lineup includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, ablation catheters (available in Europe), mapping and imaging consoles and accessories as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $2.8M (+31%); Operating Expenses: $75.4M (+89%); Net Loss: ($97.0M) (-103%), Cash Flow Ops: ($56.0M) (-66%).