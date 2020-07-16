2U target raised on digital education tailwind

Noting 2U's (TwOU) "strong competitive position," Jefferies starts the company with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

The firm says the online education services provider is in a "compelling position" to help with universities ramping up their digital efforts due to the pandemic.

Analyst Brent Thill says the online education market is "large, as the $2.2t higher education industry is 2% digitized."

The analyst also sees strength in 2U's improving revenue concentration and cash burn, but Thill sees risks in the lack of consistent profitability and the high mix of lower-margin services revenue.

More action: BMO lifts its TWOU target from $43 to $48, citing "more agility than we thought in creating programs for this fall."