Grocery store sector outperforms after retail sales print

Grocery store stocks are higher after today's retail sales report showed strength in the category. The modest share price gains come with the broad market down on the day.

While grocery sales were down 1.7% in June from the level seen in May, the pandemic effect is still in play with grocery store sales up a solid 11.7% from a year ago.

Sector watch: Kroger (KR +1.2% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +1.7% ), Albertson's (ACI +1.8% ), Weis Markets (WMK +0.3% ) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +0.8% ).

