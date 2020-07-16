Zynga (ZNGA -1.5% ) has appointed TrueCar CFO Noel Watson to its board as an independent director.

That brings the board to nine members.

Watson had joined TrueCar as its chief financial officer last year after serving as chief accounting officer at TripAdvisor.

“Noel brings to Zynga more than 20 years of successful financial and operating leadership,” says Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau. “His extensive experience with high growth digital services and strong track record with mergers and acquisitions will be powerful additions to our company."