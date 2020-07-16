WNS (WNS +5.7% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 3.2% Y/Y to $207.8M.

Gross margin declined 540 bps to 32.4% and adj. gross declined 470 bps to 34.2%.

Operating margin declined 700 bps to 9.6% and adj. operating too declined 530 bps to 17.5%.

Q1 ended with $321.1M in cash and investments, $33.5M of debt, generated $25.1M in cash from operations and incurred $6.4M in capex.

WNS added 7 new clients in Q1, expanded 13 existing relationships.

Global headcount was 43,422 as of June 30, 2020.

“Based on the volatility and lack of visibility stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impacts on WNS’s and our clients’ businesses, the company has extended our suspension of annual guidance.” said Sanjay Puria, WNS’s CFO.

Q2 2021 Guidance: Revenue less repair payments expected to be $198-208M; ANI between $24-30M & based on a diluted share count of 51.7M shares, the company expects adj. EPADS of $0.46-$0.58.

