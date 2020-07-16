COVID-19-related demand for test kits propelled a 23% jump in Abbott's (ABT -0.2%) U.S. diagnostics business to $857M last quarter.
Overall, sales rose nearly 5% to almost $2B.
The company currently offers three COVID-19 tests: a lab-based assay that detects the presence of the coronavirus, a point-of-care test that also detects the presence of virus and a lab-based blood test that detects the presence of IgG antibodies against the virus.
The company, along with Danaher's (DHR +0.0%) Beckman Coulter and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) should capture the bulk of the U.S. lab-based market for test kits. LabCorp (LH +0.6%) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX +1.6%) should capture the lion's share of the testing services business.