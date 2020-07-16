MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS -3.8% ) has settled its pending litigation with RENS Technology and its President, Ren Ren.

In addition, RENS has agreed to vote all of its shares of MYOS in favor of the proposed merger between MYOS and MedAvail.

RENS has also waived its right to receive an ownership interest in the new private company focused on muscle health that will be spun-out from the Company upon the closing of the Merger; Mr. Ren has agreed to resign as MYOS' Global Chairman and MYOS' board member.